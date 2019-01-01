ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Aberdeen Australia Equity
(AMEX:IAF)
5.41
-0.02[-0.37%]
At close: Jun 6
5.43
0.0200[0.37%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low5.4 - 5.5
52 Week High/Low5.05 - 6.66
Open / Close5.42 / 5.4
Float / Outstanding- / 24.1M
Vol / Avg.62K / 67.1K
Mkt Cap130.6M
P/E2.89
50d Avg. Price5.79
Div / Yield0.6/11.05%
Payout Ratio31.38
EPS-
Total Float-

Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX:IAF), Dividends

Aberdeen Australia Equity issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Aberdeen Australia Equity generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

11.3%

Annual Dividend

$0.6

Last Dividend

May 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Aberdeen Australia Equity Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Aberdeen Australia Equity (IAF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aberdeen Australia Equity. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on June 30, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Aberdeen Australia Equity (IAF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Aberdeen Australia Equity ($IAF) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Aberdeen Australia Equity (IAF) shares by May 20, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Aberdeen Australia Equity (IAF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Aberdeen Australia Equity (IAF) will be on May 19, 2022 and will be $0.15

Q
What is the dividend yield for Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX:IAF)?
A

Aberdeen Australia Equity has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Aberdeen Australia Equity (IAF) was $0.15 and was paid out next on June 30, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.