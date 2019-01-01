ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Inter Action
(OTCGM:IACYF)
15.20
00
At close: Mar 15
22.661
7.4610[49.09%]
After Hours: 1:36AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low15.2 - 16.75
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 11.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap168.2M
P/E30.64
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield0.31/2.06%
Payout Ratio27.88
EPS8.8
Total Float-

Inter Action (OTC:IACYF), Key Statistics

Inter Action (OTC: IACYF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
137.2M
Trailing P/E
30.64
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
30.46
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.87
Price / Book (mrq)
2.42
Price / EBITDA
19.7
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
16.08
Earnings Yield
3.26%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
6.28
Tangible Book value per share
6.12
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.8B
Total Assets
10.9B
Total Liabilities
1.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.72
Gross Margin
44.52%
Net Margin
8.49%
EBIT Margin
13.92%
EBITDA Margin
13.92%
Operating Margin
13%