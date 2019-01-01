QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.74 - 1.25
Mkt Cap
203.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
162.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hazer Group Ltd is a commercialized technology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel graphite-and-hydrogen-production technology. The product will cater to applications such as industrial hydrogen primarily within the petroleum industry and produces ammonia. The company operates as a single segment being research and development of novel graphite-and-hydrogen-production technology. Geographically, it operates only in Australia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hazer Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hazer Group (HZRGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hazer Group (OTCPK: HZRGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hazer Group's (HZRGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hazer Group.

Q

What is the target price for Hazer Group (HZRGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hazer Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Hazer Group (HZRGF)?

A

The stock price for Hazer Group (OTCPK: HZRGF) is $1.25 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 14:31:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hazer Group (HZRGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hazer Group.

Q

When is Hazer Group (OTCPK:HZRGF) reporting earnings?

A

Hazer Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hazer Group (HZRGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hazer Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Hazer Group (HZRGF) operate in?

A

Hazer Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.