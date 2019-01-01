QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
0.19/5.92%
52 Wk
3.13 - 4.27
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
248.28
Open
-
P/E
42.1
EPS
0
Shares
1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hysan Development Co Ltd is engaged in the real estate market. The business activities of the group function through Retail, Office, Residential, and Property development segments. The Retail segment is engaged in leasing of space and related facilities to a variety of retail and leisure operators; the Office segment is involved in the leasing of high-quality office space and related facilities; Residential segment offers leasing of luxury residential properties and related facilities; whereas the property development segment is involved in the development and sale of properties.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hysan Development Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hysan Development Co (HYSNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hysan Development Co (OTCPK: HYSNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hysan Development Co's (HYSNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hysan Development Co.

Q

What is the target price for Hysan Development Co (HYSNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hysan Development Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Hysan Development Co (HYSNF)?

A

The stock price for Hysan Development Co (OTCPK: HYSNF) is $3.13 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 18:44:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hysan Development Co (HYSNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hysan Development Co.

Q

When is Hysan Development Co (OTCPK:HYSNF) reporting earnings?

A

Hysan Development Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hysan Development Co (HYSNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hysan Development Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Hysan Development Co (HYSNF) operate in?

A

Hysan Development Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.