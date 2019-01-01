Hysan Development Co Ltd is engaged in the real estate market. The business activities of the group function through Retail, Office, Residential, and Property development segments. The Retail segment is engaged in leasing of space and related facilities to a variety of retail and leisure operators; the Office segment is involved in the leasing of high-quality office space and related facilities; Residential segment offers leasing of luxury residential properties and related facilities; whereas the property development segment is involved in the development and sale of properties.