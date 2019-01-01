Hyundai Mobis is an automotive parts manufacturer. Its business segments are: automobile modules, major automobile parts, aftersales parts, and accessories. The automobiles modules division manufactures and supplies chassis modules, cockpit modules, and front-end modules. The major automobile parts segment offers safety systems, braking systems, steering systems, lamp systems, air suspension systems, audio systems, and AV Navigation systems. The aftersales parts segment streamlines logistics hubs and establishes high-tech distribution systems.