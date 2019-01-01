QQQ
Hyakugo Bank Ltd is a Japanese bank that operates primarily in the Mie and Aichi prefectures. The bank's earning assets are just over half in loans and bills discounted and just under half in securities. Its loan portfolio is a diverse mix of loans to individuals, consumers, and small and medium-size companies. Housing loans dominate most loans made to consumers. Most outstanding loans to small and medium-size companies are in the manufacturing, real estate, wholesale and retail, government, financial services, and construction industries. Nearly all of the loans are made in the region the bank operates in. The bank's deposit base mostly originates from individuals.

Hyakugo Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hyakugo Bank (HYKUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hyakugo Bank (OTCPK: HYKUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hyakugo Bank's (HYKUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hyakugo Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Hyakugo Bank (HYKUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hyakugo Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Hyakugo Bank (HYKUF)?

A

The stock price for Hyakugo Bank (OTCPK: HYKUF) is $3.25 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 16:20:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hyakugo Bank (HYKUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hyakugo Bank.

Q

When is Hyakugo Bank (OTCPK:HYKUF) reporting earnings?

A

Hyakugo Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hyakugo Bank (HYKUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hyakugo Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Hyakugo Bank (HYKUF) operate in?

A

Hyakugo Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.