Hyakugo Bank Ltd is a Japanese bank that operates primarily in the Mie and Aichi prefectures. The bank's earning assets are just over half in loans and bills discounted and just under half in securities. Its loan portfolio is a diverse mix of loans to individuals, consumers, and small and medium-size companies. Housing loans dominate most loans made to consumers. Most outstanding loans to small and medium-size companies are in the manufacturing, real estate, wholesale and retail, government, financial services, and construction industries. Nearly all of the loans are made in the region the bank operates in. The bank's deposit base mostly originates from individuals.