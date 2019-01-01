QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Water Utilities
Hyflux Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in seawater desalination, raw water purification, wastewater cleaning, water recycling, water reclamation and ultra-pure water production for municipal and industrial clients as well as home consumer, filtration, and purification products. The company operates through two segments: Municipal and Industrial. The Municipal segment supplies a range of water and fluid treatment solutions to municipalities and governments, including commissioning, operation, and maintenance of a range of water treatment and liquid separation plants. The Industrial segment includes liquid separation applications for the manufacturing sector, such as the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food processing, and petrochemical oil-related industries.

Hyflux Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hyflux (HYFXY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hyflux (OTCEM: HYFXY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hyflux's (HYFXY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hyflux.

Q

What is the target price for Hyflux (HYFXY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hyflux

Q

Current Stock Price for Hyflux (HYFXY)?

A

The stock price for Hyflux (OTCEM: HYFXY) is $0.002 last updated Tue Nov 09 2021 15:13:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hyflux (HYFXY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 17, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 9, 2012.

Q

When is Hyflux (OTCEM:HYFXY) reporting earnings?

A

Hyflux does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hyflux (HYFXY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hyflux.

Q

What sector and industry does Hyflux (HYFXY) operate in?

A

Hyflux is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.