There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Helix Biomedix is a specialty dermatology and consumer products skin health company with an extensive library of structurally diverse bioactive peptides and patents. Its intellectual property portfolio offers multiple pathways for commercialization in the area ranging from Rx dermatology to aesthetic dermatology and personal care.

Helix Biomedix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Helix Biomedix (HXBM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Helix Biomedix (OTCPK: HXBM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Helix Biomedix's (HXBM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Helix Biomedix.

Q

What is the target price for Helix Biomedix (HXBM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Helix Biomedix

Q

Current Stock Price for Helix Biomedix (HXBM)?

A

The stock price for Helix Biomedix (OTCPK: HXBM) is $12.0001 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 14:30:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Helix Biomedix (HXBM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Helix Biomedix.

Q

When is Helix Biomedix (OTCPK:HXBM) reporting earnings?

A

Helix Biomedix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Helix Biomedix (HXBM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Helix Biomedix.

Q

What sector and industry does Helix Biomedix (HXBM) operate in?

A

Helix Biomedix is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.