Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.1 - 4
Mkt Cap
154M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
47.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
HFactor Inc, formerly Ficaar Inc is a holding company, which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, engages in the purchase, development, and operation of growing space and related facilities, and leasing the facilities to marijuana growers and dispensary owners.

HFactor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HFactor (HWTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HFactor (OTCPK: HWTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HFactor's (HWTR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HFactor.

Q

What is the target price for HFactor (HWTR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HFactor

Q

Current Stock Price for HFactor (HWTR)?

A

The stock price for HFactor (OTCPK: HWTR) is $3.25 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:55:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HFactor (HWTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HFactor.

Q

When is HFactor (OTCPK:HWTR) reporting earnings?

A

HFactor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HFactor (HWTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HFactor.

Q

What sector and industry does HFactor (HWTR) operate in?

A

HFactor is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.