Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Hawk Systems Inc develops fingerprint authentication technology. It provides solutions of biometric security, access, lighting and control systems for industrial, commercial and governmental market.

Hawk Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hawk Systems (HWSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hawk Systems (OTCEM: HWSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hawk Systems's (HWSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hawk Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Hawk Systems (HWSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hawk Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Hawk Systems (HWSY)?

A

The stock price for Hawk Systems (OTCEM: HWSY) is $0.0004 last updated Thu Dec 16 2021 19:48:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hawk Systems (HWSY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hawk Systems.

Q

When is Hawk Systems (OTCEM:HWSY) reporting earnings?

A

Hawk Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hawk Systems (HWSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hawk Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Hawk Systems (HWSY) operate in?

A

Hawk Systems is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.