Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/61.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.65 - 10.23
Mkt Cap
279.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
28.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hawks Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hawks Acquisition (HWKZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hawks Acquisition (NYSE: HWKZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hawks Acquisition's (HWKZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hawks Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Hawks Acquisition (HWKZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hawks Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Hawks Acquisition (HWKZ)?

A

The stock price for Hawks Acquisition (NYSE: HWKZ) is $9.7251 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:58:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hawks Acquisition (HWKZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hawks Acquisition.

Q

When is Hawks Acquisition (NYSE:HWKZ) reporting earnings?

A

Hawks Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hawks Acquisition (HWKZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hawks Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Hawks Acquisition (HWKZ) operate in?

A

Hawks Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.