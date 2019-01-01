Home Bancorp Wisconsin Inc is engaged in the financial domain. Its business activity is the ownership of the Bank's capital stock and the management of the offering proceeds it retained in connection with the Bank's conversion. It is engaged in taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and, to a more limited extent, commercial business loans, construction loans and consumer loans.