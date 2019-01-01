QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.01 - 15.75
Mkt Cap
97.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
7.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hometown International Inc is a United States-based company. It operates a delicatessen store that features home-style sandwiches and other entrees. It provides sandwiches, soups, salads, deli meats/cheeses, hot/cold drinks, fresh bread/rolls, and small retail items for cooking, baking, and home use.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hometown Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hometown Intl (HWIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hometown Intl (OTCPK: HWIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hometown Intl's (HWIN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hometown Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Hometown Intl (HWIN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hometown Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Hometown Intl (HWIN)?

A

The stock price for Hometown Intl (OTCPK: HWIN) is $12.45 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 17:17:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hometown Intl (HWIN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hometown Intl.

Q

When is Hometown Intl (OTCPK:HWIN) reporting earnings?

A

Hometown Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hometown Intl (HWIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hometown Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Hometown Intl (HWIN) operate in?

A

Hometown Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.