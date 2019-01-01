QQQ
HWGC Holdings (OTC:HWGC), Quotes and News Summary

HWGC Holdings (OTC: HWGC) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
HWGC Holdings Ltd formerly Vitaxel Group Ltd, through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, runs and operates the e-commerce business. It is a global direct selling, multi-level marketing company offering travel, entertainment, lifestyle, and other products and services principally through e-commerce. It generates revenues through sales of its products on e-commerce platforms.
HWGC Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy HWGC Holdings (HWGC) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of HWGC Holdings (OTCQB: HWGC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are HWGC Holdings's (HWGC) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for HWGC Holdings.

Q
What is the target price for HWGC Holdings (HWGC) stock?
A

There is no analysis for HWGC Holdings

Q
Current Stock Price for HWGC Holdings (HWGC)?
A

The stock price for HWGC Holdings (OTCQB: HWGC) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does HWGC Holdings (HWGC) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HWGC Holdings.

Q
When is HWGC Holdings (OTCQB:HWGC) reporting earnings?
A

HWGC Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is HWGC Holdings (HWGC) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for HWGC Holdings.

Q
What sector and industry does HWGC Holdings (HWGC) operate in?
A

HWGC Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.