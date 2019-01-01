QQQ
Range
9.59 - 9.62
Vol / Avg.
13.7K/47K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.52 - 9.78
Mkt Cap
300.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.61
P/E
-
EPS
0.28
Shares
31.3M
Outstanding
Healthwell Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Healthwell Acq Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Healthwell Acq Corp (HWEL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Healthwell Acq Corp (NASDAQ: HWEL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Healthwell Acq Corp's (HWEL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Healthwell Acq Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Healthwell Acq Corp (HWEL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Healthwell Acq Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Healthwell Acq Corp (HWEL)?

A

The stock price for Healthwell Acq Corp (NASDAQ: HWEL) is $9.6199 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:51:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Healthwell Acq Corp (HWEL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Healthwell Acq Corp.

Q

When is Healthwell Acq Corp (NASDAQ:HWEL) reporting earnings?

A

Healthwell Acq Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Healthwell Acq Corp (HWEL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Healthwell Acq Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Healthwell Acq Corp (HWEL) operate in?

A

Healthwell Acq Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.