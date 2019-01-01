QQQ
Home Valley Bancorp Inc is a locally owned, community built commercial bank serving Josephine County.

Home Valley Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Home Valley Bancorp (HVYB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Home Valley Bancorp (OTCEM: HVYB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Home Valley Bancorp's (HVYB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Home Valley Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Home Valley Bancorp (HVYB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Home Valley Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Home Valley Bancorp (HVYB)?

A

The stock price for Home Valley Bancorp (OTCEM: HVYB) is $0.001 last updated Tue Apr 27 2021 17:10:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Home Valley Bancorp (HVYB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 1998 to stockholders of record on December 11, 1998.

Q

When is Home Valley Bancorp (OTCEM:HVYB) reporting earnings?

A

Home Valley Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Home Valley Bancorp (HVYB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Home Valley Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Home Valley Bancorp (HVYB) operate in?

A

Home Valley Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.