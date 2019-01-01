QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.08
Mkt Cap
66.5M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
19.4
EPS
0.05
Shares
886.7M
Huazhang Technology Holding Ltd is principally engaged in research, development, manufacture, and sale of paper-making products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments. Its Industrial products segment includes paper-making-related production machines. The Project contracting services segment is a key revenue driver, which consists of system integration of complete-set paper-making equipment. Its Environmental products segment provides complete treatment for wastewater, sludge, and solid waste produced in the papermaking process. The company's Supporting services segment relate to the after-sale and maintenance services, the sale of paper-making equipment parts, and other paper-making plant-related services.

Analyst Ratings

Huazhang Tech Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Huazhang Tech Holding (HUZNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Huazhang Tech Holding (OTCPK: HUZNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Huazhang Tech Holding's (HUZNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Huazhang Tech Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Huazhang Tech Holding (HUZNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Huazhang Tech Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Huazhang Tech Holding (HUZNF)?

A

The stock price for Huazhang Tech Holding (OTCPK: HUZNF) is $0.075 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 20:47:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Huazhang Tech Holding (HUZNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Huazhang Tech Holding.

Q

When is Huazhang Tech Holding (OTCPK:HUZNF) reporting earnings?

A

Huazhang Tech Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Huazhang Tech Holding (HUZNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Huazhang Tech Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Huazhang Tech Holding (HUZNF) operate in?

A

Huazhang Tech Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.