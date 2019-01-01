Huazhang Technology Holding Ltd is principally engaged in research, development, manufacture, and sale of paper-making products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments. Its Industrial products segment includes paper-making-related production machines. The Project contracting services segment is a key revenue driver, which consists of system integration of complete-set paper-making equipment. Its Environmental products segment provides complete treatment for wastewater, sludge, and solid waste produced in the papermaking process. The company's Supporting services segment relate to the after-sale and maintenance services, the sale of paper-making equipment parts, and other paper-making plant-related services.