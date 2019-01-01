QQQ
Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd is engaged in fish farming and aquaculture. Principally, it is involved in the business of hatching, farming, processing, sales and marketing of Atlantic salmon and ocean trout. Its segments include Domestic market and Export market. Its primary product is fresh HOG salmon. The company offers a range of products from whole fresh fish to smoked salmon. Most of its revenue is generated through Sale of Goods in Domestic market.

Huon Aquaculture Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Huon Aquaculture Group (HUOAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Huon Aquaculture Group (OTCEM: HUOAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Huon Aquaculture Group's (HUOAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Huon Aquaculture Group.

Q

What is the target price for Huon Aquaculture Group (HUOAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Huon Aquaculture Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Huon Aquaculture Group (HUOAF)?

A

The stock price for Huon Aquaculture Group (OTCEM: HUOAF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Huon Aquaculture Group (HUOAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Huon Aquaculture Group.

Q

When is Huon Aquaculture Group (OTCEM:HUOAF) reporting earnings?

A

Huon Aquaculture Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Huon Aquaculture Group (HUOAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Huon Aquaculture Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Huon Aquaculture Group (HUOAF) operate in?

A

Huon Aquaculture Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.