Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.28
Shares
776.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
House of Investments Inc is an investment company. Its investments are organized into four segments: Car Dealership, Construction, Education, and Property Management. The company's portfolio includes Energy, Pharmaceuticals, and deathcare.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

House of Investments Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy House of Investments (HUIVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of House of Investments (OTCEM: HUIVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are House of Investments's (HUIVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for House of Investments.

Q

What is the target price for House of Investments (HUIVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for House of Investments

Q

Current Stock Price for House of Investments (HUIVF)?

A

The stock price for House of Investments (OTCEM: HUIVF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does House of Investments (HUIVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for House of Investments.

Q

When is House of Investments (OTCEM:HUIVF) reporting earnings?

A

House of Investments does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is House of Investments (HUIVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for House of Investments.

Q

What sector and industry does House of Investments (HUIVF) operate in?

A

House of Investments is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.