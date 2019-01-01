Highland Transcend Stock (NYSE:HTPA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Highland Transcend
Highland Transcend Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Highland Transcend (NYSE: HTPA) was reported by Benchmark on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting HTPA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 81.09% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Highland Transcend (NYSE: HTPA) was provided by Benchmark, and Highland Transcend initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Highland Transcend, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Highland Transcend was filed on December 14, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 14, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Highland Transcend (HTPA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $18.00. The current price Highland Transcend (HTPA) is trading at is $9.94, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
