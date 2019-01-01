ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Hitachi
(OTCPK:HTHIY)
103.96
-1.78[-1.68%]
At close: Jun 3
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low103.92 - 104.57
52 Week High/Low80.04 - 130.23
Open / Close104.51 / 103.96
Float / Outstanding- / 482.3M
Vol / Avg.22.4K / 58.2K
Mkt Cap50.1B
P/E10.33
50d Avg. Price98.63
Div / Yield2.11/1.99%
Payout Ratio17.16
EPS265.6
Total Float-

Hitachi (OTC:HTHIY), Dividends

Hitachi issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hitachi generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 30, 2008
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hitachi Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hitachi (HTHIY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hitachi.

Q
What date did I need to own Hitachi (HTHIY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hitachi.

Q
How much per share is the next Hitachi (HTHIY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Hitachi (HTHIY) will be on September 26, 2008 and will be $0.29

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hitachi.

