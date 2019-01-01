ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Hitachi Construction
(OTCPK:HTCMY)
49.74
1.15[2.37%]
At close: Jun 3
58.25
8.5100[17.11%]
After Hours: 8:55AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low49.74 - 49.74
52 Week High/Low43.55 - 67.4
Open / Close49.74 / 49.74
Float / Outstanding- / 106.3M
Vol / Avg.0.8K / 0.6K
Mkt Cap5.3B
P/E12.53
50d Avg. Price46.91
Div / Yield1.81/3.72%
Payout Ratio21.68
EPS137.06
Total Float-

Hitachi Construction (OTC:HTCMY), Dividends

Hitachi Construction issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hitachi Construction generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hitachi Construction Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hitachi Construction (HTCMY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hitachi Construction.

Q
What date did I need to own Hitachi Construction (HTCMY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hitachi Construction (HTCMY). The last dividend payout was on June 14, 2011 and was $0.20

Q
How much per share is the next Hitachi Construction (HTCMY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hitachi Construction (HTCMY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on June 14, 2011

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hitachi Construction (OTCPK:HTCMY)?
A

The most current yield for Hitachi Construction (HTCMY) is 0.00% and is payable next on June 14, 2011

Browse dividends on all stocks.