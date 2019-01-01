ñol

Hitachi Construction
(OTCPK:HTCMF)
22.36
00
At close: May 13
22.5714
0.2114[0.95%]
After Hours: 12:58AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low22.36 - 32.72
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 212.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.3K
Mkt Cap4.8B
P/E11.53
50d Avg. Price22.81
Div / Yield1.02/4.55%
Payout Ratio21.79
EPS68.53
Total Float-

Hitachi Construction (OTC:HTCMF), Key Statistics

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
7.4B
Trailing P/E
11.53
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
11.53
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.63
Price / Book (mrq)
1.11
Price / EBITDA
4.43
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
6.94
Earnings Yield
8.67%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
-0.04
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
20.12
Tangible Book value per share
17.32
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
689.9B
Total Assets
1.3T
Total Liabilities
689.9B
Profitability
Net income Growth
4
Gross Margin
28.27%
Net Margin
5.91%
EBIT Margin
10.39%
EBITDA Margin
16.13%
Operating Margin
9.44%