Hersha Hospitality (NYSE:HT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.060
Quarterly Revenue
$81.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$81.9M
Earnings History
Hersha Hospitality Questions & Answers
When is Hersha Hospitality (NYSE:HT) reporting earnings?
Hersha Hospitality (HT) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hersha Hospitality (NYSE:HT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.77, which beat the estimate of $0.31.
What were Hersha Hospitality’s (NYSE:HT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $138M, which beat the estimate of $134.4M.
