Hersha Hospitality (NYSE:HT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hersha Hospitality
Hersha Hospitality Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT) was reported by Stifel on May 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.50 expecting HT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.36% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT) was provided by Stifel, and Hersha Hospitality upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hersha Hospitality, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hersha Hospitality was filed on May 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hersha Hospitality (HT) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $11.00 to $14.50. The current price Hersha Hospitality (HT) is trading at is $11.39, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
