Haseko Corp is a Japanese construction company that focuses on residential condominium construction. The company targets its construction efforts in Tokyo and the Kinki region of Japan. Its construction process provides developers with land selection, planning, design, engineering, and final construction. Haseko has historically constructed roughly 15,000 condominium units annually, which allows it to control almost one fourth of the overall Japanese condo market. Haseko also offers various building-related services such as condominium management, repair, remodeling, and brokerage sales. These services account for approximately 25% of the company's overall revenue.