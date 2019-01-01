Huber& Suhner AG is a Switzerland-based company that manufactures and distributes electrical and optical connectivity systems and components that serve communication, transportation, aerospace, defense, testing and measurement, and industrial end markets. Its product portfolio includes radio frequency and microwave products; fiber-optic products involving ultra-high data transmission speeds; low frequency products such as databus, signal and power cables; and passive components such as cables, connectors, assemblies, and antennas.