Huber& Suhner AG is a Switzerland-based company that manufactures and distributes electrical and optical connectivity systems and components that serve communication, transportation, aerospace, defense, testing and measurement, and industrial end markets. Its product portfolio includes radio frequency and microwave products; fiber-optic products involving ultra-high data transmission speeds; low frequency products such as databus, signal and power cables; and passive components such as cables, connectors, assemblies, and antennas.

Huber& Suhner Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Huber& Suhner (HSSKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Huber& Suhner (OTCPK: HSSKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Huber& Suhner's (HSSKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Huber& Suhner.

Q

What is the target price for Huber& Suhner (HSSKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Huber& Suhner

Q

Current Stock Price for Huber& Suhner (HSSKF)?

A

The stock price for Huber& Suhner (OTCPK: HSSKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Huber& Suhner (HSSKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Huber& Suhner.

Q

When is Huber& Suhner (OTCPK:HSSKF) reporting earnings?

A

Huber& Suhner does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Huber& Suhner (HSSKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Huber& Suhner.

Q

What sector and industry does Huber& Suhner (HSSKF) operate in?

A

Huber& Suhner is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.