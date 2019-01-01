QQQ
Hastings Technology Metals Ltd engages in the exploration of rare earth metals and natural resources. It holds interests in the Yangibana rare earth project located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia covering an area of approximately 650 square kilometres; and the Brockman project located in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia which comprises resources of the rare metals zircon, niobium and tantalum, and the heavy rare earth yttrium.

Hastings Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hastings Technology (HSRMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hastings Technology (OTCPK: HSRMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hastings Technology's (HSRMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hastings Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Hastings Technology (HSRMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hastings Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Hastings Technology (HSRMF)?

A

The stock price for Hastings Technology (OTCPK: HSRMF) is $0.2032 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:02:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hastings Technology (HSRMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hastings Technology.

Q

When is Hastings Technology (OTCPK:HSRMF) reporting earnings?

A

Hastings Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hastings Technology (HSRMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hastings Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Hastings Technology (HSRMF) operate in?

A

Hastings Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.