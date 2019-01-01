Hastings Technology Metals Ltd engages in the exploration of rare earth metals and natural resources. It holds interests in the Yangibana rare earth project located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia covering an area of approximately 650 square kilometres; and the Brockman project located in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia which comprises resources of the rare metals zircon, niobium and tantalum, and the heavy rare earth yttrium.