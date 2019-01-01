ñol

Heska
(NASDAQ:HSKA)
97.03
-2.47[-2.48%]
At close: Jun 3
97.03
00
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low96.94 - 100.9
52 Week High/Low82.92 - 275.94
Open / Close99.11 / 97.03
Float / Outstanding8.3M / 10.8M
Vol / Avg.70.5K / 83.4K
Mkt Cap1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price118.14
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.97
Total Float8.3M

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA), Key Statistics

Heska (NASDAQ: HSKA) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.94
Price / Book (mrq)
2.51
Price / EBITDA
582.72
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
578.94
Earnings Yield
-1.29%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.03
Beta
0.99
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
39.72
Tangible Book value per share
20.09
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
173.1M
Total Assets
601.7M
Total Liabilities
173.1M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
44.98%
Net Margin
-15.41%
EBIT Margin
-16.8%
EBITDA Margin
-11.71%
Operating Margin
-17.68%