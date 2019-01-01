QQQ
Honsen Energy & Resources International Ltd is an international mining company. It is involved in the capital investment, operation, and geological prospecting. The company has focused its core business on metallic mineral resources development in Central Asia. It holds an interest in four mineral projects located at Kyrgyzstan which includes Sugut nepheline-syenite (gold) mine, Zardalek nepheline-syenite project, and potash mine.

Honsen Energy & Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Honsen Energy & Resources (HSEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Honsen Energy & Resources (OTCEM: HSEN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Honsen Energy & Resources's (HSEN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Honsen Energy & Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Honsen Energy & Resources (HSEN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Honsen Energy & Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Honsen Energy & Resources (HSEN)?

A

The stock price for Honsen Energy & Resources (OTCEM: HSEN) is $0.6 last updated Mon Feb 22 2021 19:32:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Honsen Energy & Resources (HSEN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Honsen Energy & Resources.

Q

When is Honsen Energy & Resources (OTCEM:HSEN) reporting earnings?

A

Honsen Energy & Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Honsen Energy & Resources (HSEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Honsen Energy & Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Honsen Energy & Resources (HSEN) operate in?

A

Honsen Energy & Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.