House Of Control Group AS provides software solutions. The company develops and sells software as a service (SaaS) solutions. The solutions include Complete Control, which is used for managing contracts and assets, including the contracts' financial implications for accounting, budgeting and reporting. Also, the company provides SaaS applications for the users of IFS, an Enterprise Resource Planning system. The solutions are mainly focused on purchasing processes, supplier and B2B customer communications, and travel, time and expense management.