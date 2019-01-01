QQQ
House Of Control Group AS provides software solutions. The company develops and sells software as a service (SaaS) solutions. The solutions include Complete Control, which is used for managing contracts and assets, including the contracts' financial implications for accounting, budgeting and reporting. Also, the company provides SaaS applications for the users of IFS, an Enterprise Resource Planning system. The solutions are mainly focused on purchasing processes, supplier and B2B customer communications, and travel, time and expense management.

House Of Control Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy House Of Control Group (HSCNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of House Of Control Group (OTCPK: HSCNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are House Of Control Group's (HSCNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for House Of Control Group.

Q

What is the target price for House Of Control Group (HSCNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for House Of Control Group

Q

Current Stock Price for House Of Control Group (HSCNF)?

A

The stock price for House Of Control Group (OTCPK: HSCNF) is $0.96 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:05:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does House Of Control Group (HSCNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for House Of Control Group.

Q

When is House Of Control Group (OTCPK:HSCNF) reporting earnings?

A

House Of Control Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is House Of Control Group (HSCNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for House Of Control Group.

Q

What sector and industry does House Of Control Group (HSCNF) operate in?

A

House Of Control Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.