Harsco (NYSE:HSC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Harsco
The latest price target for Harsco (NYSE: HSC) was reported by DA Davidson on March 30, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting HSC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 115.83% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Harsco (NYSE: HSC) was provided by DA Davidson, and Harsco initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Harsco, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Harsco was filed on March 30, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 30, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Harsco (HSC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $18.00. The current price Harsco (HSC) is trading at is $8.34, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
