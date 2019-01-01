Harvest Health (OTC:HRVSF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Harvest Health
Harvest Health Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on January 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.70 expecting HRVSF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.91% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and Harvest Health maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Harvest Health, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Harvest Health was filed on January 25, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 25, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Harvest Health (HRVSF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $2.10 to $3.70. The current price Harvest Health (HRVSF) is trading at is $3.22, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.