Harvia PLC is a sauna and spa company. The company's brands and product range are well known in the market and the company's comprehensive product range aims to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market, both for professionals and consumers. The group employs more than 800 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, the United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company's largest production plant for saunas and sauna components is also located in Muurame in connection with Harvia's head office.