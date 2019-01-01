ñol

Harte Gold
(OTCEM:HRTFF)
0.01
00
At close: Dec 6
0.01
00
After Hours: 4:05PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 0.1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.1B
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap10.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Harte Gold (OTC:HRTFF), Key Statistics

Harte Gold (OTC: HRTFF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
94.6M
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
1.57
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
166.1M
Total Assets
163.9M
Total Liabilities
166.1M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
22.28%
Net Margin
-9.51%
EBIT Margin
4.3%
EBITDA Margin
24.86%
Operating Margin
2.81%