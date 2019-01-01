Harte Gold Corp is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It is focused on gold properties located in the province of Ontario, Canada. The company's exploration projects consist of sugar zone property and Stoughton Abitibi property. The Sugar Zone Property is located approximately 80 kilometers east of the Hemlo gold camp on the north shore of Lake Superior. It includes approximately 4 mining leases and 336 unpatented mining claims. In addition, it also consists of approximately 29,435 hectares within the Sault Ste. The Stoughton Abitibi property is located approximately 110 kilometers east of Timmins and 50 kilometers northeast of Kirkland Lake.