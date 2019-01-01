QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Horizon Bancorp Inc provides a full range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers. The company services include business loans; money market; merchant services and others.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Horizon Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Horizon Bancorp (HRRB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Horizon Bancorp (OTCPK: HRRB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Horizon Bancorp's (HRRB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Horizon Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Horizon Bancorp (HRRB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Horizon Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Horizon Bancorp (HRRB)?

A

The stock price for Horizon Bancorp (OTCPK: HRRB) is $10.5 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 19:05:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Horizon Bancorp (HRRB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Horizon Bancorp.

Q

When is Horizon Bancorp (OTCPK:HRRB) reporting earnings?

A

Horizon Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Horizon Bancorp (HRRB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Horizon Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Horizon Bancorp (HRRB) operate in?

A

Horizon Bancorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.