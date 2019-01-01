QQQ
Herantis Pharma PLC is a clinical stage biotech company. It focuses on disease modifying therapies for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the neuronal protective mechanism of proteostasis, a key system in neurodegenerative disease. Proteostasis regulates proteins within the body and influences the fate of every protein from synthesis to degradation. Its failure results in a vicious cycle of pathological accumulation of protein aggregates, neuroinflammation and various forms of cellular stress that is widely implicated with the development of many neurodegenerative diseases. rhCDNF (a biological protein) is Herantis' lead program and a clinical stage asset; and HER-096 (a synthetic peptide version of CDNF) is Herantis' follow-on program.

Herantis Pharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Herantis Pharma (HRPMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Herantis Pharma (OTCEM: HRPMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Herantis Pharma's (HRPMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Herantis Pharma.

Q

What is the target price for Herantis Pharma (HRPMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Herantis Pharma

Q

Current Stock Price for Herantis Pharma (HRPMF)?

A

The stock price for Herantis Pharma (OTCEM: HRPMF) is $3.51 last updated Thu Sep 09 2021 13:31:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Herantis Pharma (HRPMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Herantis Pharma.

Q

When is Herantis Pharma (OTCEM:HRPMF) reporting earnings?

A

Herantis Pharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Herantis Pharma (HRPMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Herantis Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Herantis Pharma (HRPMF) operate in?

A

Herantis Pharma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.