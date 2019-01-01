Herantis Pharma PLC is a clinical stage biotech company. It focuses on disease modifying therapies for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the neuronal protective mechanism of proteostasis, a key system in neurodegenerative disease. Proteostasis regulates proteins within the body and influences the fate of every protein from synthesis to degradation. Its failure results in a vicious cycle of pathological accumulation of protein aggregates, neuroinflammation and various forms of cellular stress that is widely implicated with the development of many neurodegenerative diseases. rhCDNF (a biological protein) is Herantis' lead program and a clinical stage asset; and HER-096 (a synthetic peptide version of CDNF) is Herantis' follow-on program.