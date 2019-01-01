Hirose Electric Co (OTC:HROEY), Key Statistics

ñol

Hirose Electric Co
(OTCPK:HROEY)
14.18
00
At close: Mar 30
16.50
2.3200[16.36%]
After Hours: 8:41AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low14.18 - 17.35
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 353.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap5B
P/E22.94
50d Avg. Price14.18
Div / Yield0.25/1.76%
Payout Ratio34.69
EPS25.43
Total Float-

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
3.5B
Trailing P/E
22.94
Forward P/E
21.88
PE Ratio (TTM)
22.94
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.2
Price / Book (mrq)
1.99
Price / EBITDA
11.85
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
8.24
Earnings Yield
4.36%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
7.12
Tangible Book value per share
7.04
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
46B
Total Assets
373.6B
Total Liabilities
46B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.59
Gross Margin
47%
Net Margin
21%
EBIT Margin
27.54%
EBITDA Margin
37.01%
Operating Margin
26.22%