Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
113.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
166.9M
Outstanding
Hornby PLC is a holding company. The company is engaged in the development, design, sourcing, and distribution of hobby and interactive products. Its geographical segment includes the UK, USA, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe. The company derives most of the revenue from the UK. Some of its brands include Hornby RailRoad, Skaledale, Heico Modell and others.

Hornby Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hornby (HRNBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hornby (OTCPK: HRNBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hornby's (HRNBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hornby.

Q

What is the target price for Hornby (HRNBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hornby

Q

Current Stock Price for Hornby (HRNBF)?

A

The stock price for Hornby (OTCPK: HRNBF) is $0.68 last updated Fri Nov 06 2020 17:32:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hornby (HRNBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hornby.

Q

When is Hornby (OTCPK:HRNBF) reporting earnings?

A

Hornby does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hornby (HRNBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hornby.

Q

What sector and industry does Hornby (HRNBF) operate in?

A

Hornby is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.