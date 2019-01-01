Heron Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and the sale of Zinc, Copper, and Lead concentrate in Australia. . The firm has interests in a range of commodities including nickel, gold, and base metals. Its project includes Woodlawn Zinc-Copper-Lead Project, Woodlawn Cullarin and Kangiara Projects, Yellow Mountain Project, Girilambone Project, Barraba-Manilla Project, and targets in Currawang, Cullarin, Kangiara, Crosby, and Peelwood.