Revolution (OTC:HRKKF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$177.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Revolution using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Revolution Questions & Answers
When is Revolution (OTCGM:HRKKF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Revolution
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Revolution (OTCGM:HRKKF)?
There are no earnings for Revolution
What were Revolution’s (OTCGM:HRKKF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Revolution
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.