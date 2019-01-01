ñol

Horiba
(OTCPK:HRIBF)
50.09
00
At close: May 23
47.3353
-2.7547[-5.50%]
After Hours: 3:31AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low47.34 - 75.13
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 42.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.6K
Mkt Cap2.1B
P/E11.96
50d Avg. Price48.71
Div / Yield2.08/4.14%
Payout Ratio27.5
EPS135.59
Total Float-

Horiba (OTC:HRIBF), Key Statistics

Horiba (OTC: HRIBF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
1.8B
Trailing P/E
11.96
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
7.93
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.2
Price / Book (mrq)
1.3
Price / EBITDA
8.23
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
6.89
Earnings Yield
8.36%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
-0.09
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
38.47
Tangible Book value per share
37.69
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
170.9B
Total Assets
382.2B
Total Liabilities
170.9B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.47
Gross Margin
43.19%
Net Margin
10.31%
EBIT Margin
15.95%
EBITDA Margin
15.95%
Operating Margin
15.5%