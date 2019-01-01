QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.7K
Div / Yield
1.9/3.19%
52 Wk
57.21 - 75.13
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
24.07
Open
-
P/E
15.02
EPS
117.93
Shares
42.2M
Outstanding
Horiba Ltd provides analytical and measurement equipment. The automotive test systems segment contributes the largest percentage of revenue and supplies engine, driveline, brake, wind tunnel balance, and emissions test systems. The scientific segment sells instruments like pH meters, X-ray microscopes, and spectrometers. The semiconductor segment supplies mass flow controllers that are used in the semiconductor manufacturing process. The medical-diagnostic segment sells blood testing instruments and reagents for the in vitro diagnostics market. The process and environmental segment provides solutions associated with environmental regulations, such as air-pollution and water-quality analyzers. Horiba generates the largest proportion of its sales in Japan.

Horiba Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Horiba (HRIBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Horiba (OTCPK: HRIBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Horiba's (HRIBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Horiba.

Q

What is the target price for Horiba (HRIBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Horiba

Q

Current Stock Price for Horiba (HRIBF)?

A

The stock price for Horiba (OTCPK: HRIBF) is $59.66 last updated Wed Dec 08 2021 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Horiba (HRIBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Horiba.

Q

When is Horiba (OTCPK:HRIBF) reporting earnings?

A

Horiba does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Horiba (HRIBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Horiba.

Q

What sector and industry does Horiba (HRIBF) operate in?

A

Horiba is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.