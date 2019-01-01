QQQ
Range
30.4 - 30.4
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/0.3K
Div / Yield
1.07/3.51%
52 Wk
30.4 - 51.04
Mkt Cap
7.2B
Payout Ratio
69.73
Open
30.4
P/E
19.94
EPS
0
Shares
237.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC operates a large direct-to-investor investment service in the United Kingdom built around offerings tailored to client needs. Clients can elect to hold all their funds, stocks, bonds, ETFs, and other financial instruments in a single service with various tax advantages. The company also offers portfolio rebalancing, discretionary services and managed funds, third-party services, savings management, online and apps offerings, and other retirement solutions. The company's clients mostly comprise individual investors and corporate clients. It primarily earns recurring revenue through the administration and management of assets held under its platform, and secondarily earns transactional revenue through stockbroking commissions and initial advisory fees.

Analyst Ratings

Hargreaves Lansdown Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCPK: HRGLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hargreaves Lansdown's (HRGLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hargreaves Lansdown.

Q

What is the target price for Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hargreaves Lansdown

Q

Current Stock Price for Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLY)?

A

The stock price for Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCPK: HRGLY) is $30.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:28:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCPK:HRGLY) reporting earnings?

A

Hargreaves Lansdown does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hargreaves Lansdown.

Q

What sector and industry does Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLY) operate in?

A

Hargreaves Lansdown is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.