Hargreaves Lansdown PLC operates a large direct-to-investor investment service in the United Kingdom built around offerings tailored to client needs. Clients can elect to hold all their funds, stocks, bonds, ETFs, and other financial instruments in a single service with various tax advantages. The company also offers portfolio rebalancing, discretionary services and managed funds, third-party services, savings management, online and apps offerings, and other retirement solutions. The company's clients mostly comprise individual investors and corporate clients. It primarily earns recurring revenue through the administration and management of assets held under its platform, and secondarily earns transactional revenue through stockbroking commissions and initial advisory fees.