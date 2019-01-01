Paterson Resources (OTC:HRDDF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Paterson Resources
No Data
Paterson Resources Questions & Answers
What is the target price for Paterson Resources (HRDDF)?
There is no price target for Paterson Resources
What is the most recent analyst rating for Paterson Resources (HRDDF)?
There is no analyst for Paterson Resources
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Paterson Resources (HRDDF)?
There is no next analyst rating for Paterson Resources
Is the Analyst Rating Paterson Resources (HRDDF) correct?
There is no next analyst rating for Paterson Resources
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.