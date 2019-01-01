ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Harbor Diversified
(OTCPK:HRBR)
2.29
-0.015[-0.65%]
At close: Jun 3
2.39
0.1000[4.37%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low2.26 - 2.31
52 Week High/Low1.59 - 3.08
Open / Close2.3 / 2.29
Float / Outstanding27.1M / 47.1M
Vol / Avg.40.5K / 76.8K
Mkt Cap107.8M
P/E2.13
50d Avg. Price2.38
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.19
Total Float-

Harbor Diversified (OTC:HRBR), Key Statistics

Harbor Diversified (OTC: HRBR) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
32.6M
Trailing P/E
2.13
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
2.3
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.6
Price / Book (mrq)
0.53
Price / EBITDA
1.29
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
0.26
Earnings Yield
46.85%
Price change 1 M
0.99
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.02
Beta
-0.6
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
4.38
Tangible Book value per share
4.27
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
178.7M
Total Assets
384.9M
Total Liabilities
165.5M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.63
Gross Margin
26.23%
Net Margin
13.53%
EBIT Margin
18.16%
EBITDA Margin
28.08%
Operating Margin
20.6%