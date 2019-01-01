QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Harbor Bankshares Corp is the holding company for The Harbor Bank of Maryland. It offers interest bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts to both commercial and individual clients. It also offers money market, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and traditional savings accounts. The company also provides various loans including commercial and residential mortgage loans, construction loans, working capital loans, and lines of credit. Its portfolio consists of investments in U.S. government and corporate debt obligations.

Harbor Bankshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Harbor Bankshares (HRBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Harbor Bankshares (OTCPK: HRBK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Harbor Bankshares's (HRBK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Harbor Bankshares.

Q

What is the target price for Harbor Bankshares (HRBK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Harbor Bankshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Harbor Bankshares (HRBK)?

A

The stock price for Harbor Bankshares (OTCPK: HRBK) is $1.4 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:02:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Harbor Bankshares (HRBK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2008 to stockholders of record on February 27, 2008.

Q

When is Harbor Bankshares (OTCPK:HRBK) reporting earnings?

A

Harbor Bankshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Harbor Bankshares (HRBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Harbor Bankshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Harbor Bankshares (HRBK) operate in?

A

Harbor Bankshares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.