There is no Press for this Ticker
Health Revenue Assurance Holdings Inc primarily works with hospitals, physicians and other medical facilities in providing coding services relating to such medical facilities' process for receiving reimbursement from insurance companies, Medicare and Medicaid. Specifically, its business is focused on offering medical providers with services such as contract coding, billing and coding audits, education services and courses for medical providers, general consulting services and ICD-10 transition guidance. It has provided services for over 900 hospitals across the United States, including NYU Medical Center, Stanford Medical Center, University Medical Center of Tucson Arizona, Hartford Hospital and Henry Ford Medical Center.

Health Revenue Assurance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Health Revenue Assurance (HRAA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Health Revenue Assurance (OTCPK: HRAA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Health Revenue Assurance's (HRAA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Health Revenue Assurance.

Q

What is the target price for Health Revenue Assurance (HRAA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Health Revenue Assurance

Q

Current Stock Price for Health Revenue Assurance (HRAA)?

A

The stock price for Health Revenue Assurance (OTCPK: HRAA) is $0.201 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:53:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Health Revenue Assurance (HRAA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Health Revenue Assurance.

Q

When is Health Revenue Assurance (OTCPK:HRAA) reporting earnings?

A

Health Revenue Assurance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Health Revenue Assurance (HRAA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Health Revenue Assurance.

Q

What sector and industry does Health Revenue Assurance (HRAA) operate in?

A

Health Revenue Assurance is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.