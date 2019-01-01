Health Revenue Assurance Holdings Inc primarily works with hospitals, physicians and other medical facilities in providing coding services relating to such medical facilities' process for receiving reimbursement from insurance companies, Medicare and Medicaid. Specifically, its business is focused on offering medical providers with services such as contract coding, billing and coding audits, education services and courses for medical providers, general consulting services and ICD-10 transition guidance. It has provided services for over 900 hospitals across the United States, including NYU Medical Center, Stanford Medical Center, University Medical Center of Tucson Arizona, Hartford Hospital and Henry Ford Medical Center.