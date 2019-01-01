QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.82 - 1.85
Mkt Cap
114.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
139.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
HQDA Elderly Life Network Corp is engaged in providing seniors living residences with a supportive, home life setting with care and services, including activities of daily living, life enrichment, and health and wellness in certain cities in China. The company also operates a network carrier, providing scheduled air transportation to passengers, and travel destination services to leisure travelers. It operates in a single segment being senior housing and retirement services.

HQDA Elderly Life Network Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HQDA Elderly Life Network (HQDA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HQDA Elderly Life Network (OTCPK: HQDA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HQDA Elderly Life Network's (HQDA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HQDA Elderly Life Network.

Q

What is the target price for HQDA Elderly Life Network (HQDA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HQDA Elderly Life Network

Q

Current Stock Price for HQDA Elderly Life Network (HQDA)?

A

The stock price for HQDA Elderly Life Network (OTCPK: HQDA) is $0.8212 last updated Wed Jul 28 2021 13:58:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HQDA Elderly Life Network (HQDA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HQDA Elderly Life Network.

Q

When is HQDA Elderly Life Network (OTCPK:HQDA) reporting earnings?

A

HQDA Elderly Life Network does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HQDA Elderly Life Network (HQDA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HQDA Elderly Life Network.

Q

What sector and industry does HQDA Elderly Life Network (HQDA) operate in?

A

HQDA Elderly Life Network is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.